RAI Finance Market Capitalization Tops $29.18 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,713.67 or 0.99549136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,940,730 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.