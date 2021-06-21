Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International has an average rating of “Hold”.

RAIFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

