Raise Price Down 30.3% This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $36,807.14 and $4.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

