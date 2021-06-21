Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $114.33 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $114.33 million and $3.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,686,416 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

