Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Randstad in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Randstad alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RANJY. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Randstad has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.