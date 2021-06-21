Rate3 Price Hits $0.0009 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $779,938.00 and $234,797.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

