Rate3 (RTE) Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $831,884.55 and approximately $188,259.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00690890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00081204 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.