Ratecoin (XRA) Trading Down 59.5% Over Last Week

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 51.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $40,206.59 and $12.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

