Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.74

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAVN. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 419.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

