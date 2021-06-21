Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $8,211.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

