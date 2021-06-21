Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $3.36 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $173.94 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00010676 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00116755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00149113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,425.74 or 0.99850926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,765,719 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

