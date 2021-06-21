Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROGFF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of Roxgold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

