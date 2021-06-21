Raytheon Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. 5,019,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,026. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

