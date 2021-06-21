Raytheon Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.
Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
NYSE:RTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. 5,019,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,026. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
