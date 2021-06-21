Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $406,431.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00147921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,966.39 or 1.00406046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002679 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

