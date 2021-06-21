REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, REAL has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $536,242.68 and $240.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

