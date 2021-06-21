Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SFL (SFL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SFL (NYSE: SFL):

6/18/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/13/2021 – SFL had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

