RED (RED) Reaches Market Cap of $542,785.70

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. RED has a market capitalization of $542,785.70 and $28,907.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00412483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

