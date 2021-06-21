Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 128,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 702,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

