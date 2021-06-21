Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,370.74 or 0.99869482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00068578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002874 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.