Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $59.41

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.41, but opened at $57.87. Redfin shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 3,720 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

