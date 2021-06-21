Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 716.78 ($9.36).

RDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

RDW opened at GBX 622.03 ($8.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 677.10. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

