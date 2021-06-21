RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.22. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

