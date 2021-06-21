Render Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $67.85 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00078801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038596 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,558,321 coins and its circulating supply is 156,557,356 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.