ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.72. 15,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,394,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

The stock has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

