Request (REQ) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Request has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $57.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

