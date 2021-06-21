Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.20. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

