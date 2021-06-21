Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

