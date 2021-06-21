Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $137.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

