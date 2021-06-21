Research Analysts Set Expectations for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:LSI opened at $105.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

