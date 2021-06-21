Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Kroger Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of KR opened at $38.75 on Monday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

