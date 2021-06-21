Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 21st (ACCO, ACIU, AEG, AMCX, AOUT, APTS, ARWR, ASRT, ASX, ATLKY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 21st:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.