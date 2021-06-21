Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

5/7/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 571,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $326,634.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,675 shares of company stock worth $5,859,439 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

