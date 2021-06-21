Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Sells $12,150.00 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,416.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Louis Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $12,250.00.

RSSS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 512,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,910. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

