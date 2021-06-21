ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.69. 13,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

