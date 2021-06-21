Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.24% of Resources Connection worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.