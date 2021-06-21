Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 73,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,571. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

