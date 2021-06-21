Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 32,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.