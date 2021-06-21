Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 109,124 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,124 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $67.07. 8,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

