Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,736 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

