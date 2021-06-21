Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 4,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

