Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 7,485 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.15. 58,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,506. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 290.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

