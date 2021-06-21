Revolution Populi Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00662279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

