Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $61.21 on Monday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,041,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,272.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

