Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.02

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 27570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

