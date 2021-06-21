ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Sells $38,025.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00.

RWLK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 897,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.44. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

