Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Rexnord worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

