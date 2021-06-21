Richard Prior Buys 243 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,336.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at C$73,334.76.

TRP stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$64.13. The company had a trading volume of 761,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 138.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. CSFB raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

