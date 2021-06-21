RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.52 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

