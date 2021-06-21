RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.12

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.12 and last traded at C$22.09, with a volume of 589898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REI.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

