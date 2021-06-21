Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 608.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

